Prince Harry, Meghan could escalate tensions if they disclose more private chats

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left quite a few people infuriated after they made shocking claims during a recent interview.



The aftermath of the interview may have been tactfully and cordially handled by the Buckingham Palace following the couple’s startling claims, but that may not be the case in the future.

As per royal expert Ingrid Seward, the royal family will fight back if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to leak information publicly.

Chatting on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine said: "The Royal Family hate private conversations being repeated in any form to the press. That is really going to cause a problem.”

On the other hand, royal expert and author Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Charles and Prince William were leaning towards giving a detailed response to Harry and Meghan’s allegations made during the Oprah Winfrey interview but were stopped by the Palace.

"My understanding is that Prince Charles did want to issue a more detailed statement in response to the Oprah interview and possibly address some of those issues point by point,” she said.

"But there was an evening to think about things and in the end, it was decided that a shorter statement would be better,” she continued.

"And that going at things point by point could be potentially more damaging and give more ammunition for the row to continue. I think Prince Charles and Prince William were keen to correct some of the things that the couple had said,” she added.