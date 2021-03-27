Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor and father of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that his nephew Ranbir Kapoor has fully recovered from coronavirus.



Talking to Indian media, Randhir said ‘Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright and I have met him.”

Earlier, there were reports that Ranbir has tested negative after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the first week of March.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with him as they participated in a puja, organized by the family on their father Rishi Kapoor's eleven-month prayer meet at their home in Mumbai.

She shared the picture with caption, “Always watching over us! We miss you.”



