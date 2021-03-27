Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor and father of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that his nephew Ranbir Kapoor has fully recovered from coronavirus.

Talking to Indian media, Randhir said ‘Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright and I have met him.”

Earlier, there were reports that Ranbir has tested negative after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the first week of March.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with him as they participated in a puja, organized by the family on their father Rishi Kapoor's eleven-month prayer meet at their home in Mumbai.

She shared the picture with caption, “Always watching over us! We miss you.”


More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies
Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin

Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin
Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut

Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut
Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, video goes viral

Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, video goes viral
Paresh Rawal contracts COVID-19 days after getting vaccinated

Paresh Rawal contracts COVID-19 days after getting vaccinated

Mahira Khan gives heart-melting response to fan's love note

Mahira Khan gives heart-melting response to fan's love note
Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap
‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb

‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb
Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday

Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday
Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Latest

view all