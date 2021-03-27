Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ahad Raza Mir thanks fans for love on first wedding anniversary with Sajal Aly

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Ahad Raza Mir thanks fans for love on first wedding anniversary with Sajal Aly

Pakistani star Ahad Raza Mir has extended gratitude to the fans for their love and sweet wishes on his first wedding anniversary with Sajal Aly.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Sajal and thanked all his fans for their love.

He wrote “I know its a little late, but thank you to everyone, especially our fans who made our first anniversary so special. We really felt like you celebrated with us.”

“To those of you who took our anniversary as an opportunity to do some good for our environment, it was the best gift ever. Thank you. Lots of love to all of you” followed by heart emoticon.

Ahad Raza Mir also praised wifey Sajal’s beauty.

Tagging Sajal, he wrote “And what a beauty! @sajalaly”.

Sajal simply dropped a kiss emoji in the comment section.

Earlier, the Alif actress posted adorable selfies with Ahad from the wedding ceremony of their friend Umair Qazi.


More From Entertainment:

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see
Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi

Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi
Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'
Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement

Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement
Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies

Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies
Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’

Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’
'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'

'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'
Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up

Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up
BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’

BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’
Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS

Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS
BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

Latest

view all