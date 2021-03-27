Demi Lovato slays in new photoshoot with an alluring spread

Grammy award-winning singer Demi Lovato recently overtook all social media platforms with her newest Vogue Mexico shoot for the April spread.

The pictures feature an abundance of earthy tones, muted colors and even a monochrome color palate curated to be soothing for the eye.



Even Vogue Mex y Latam shared the original post with a heartwarming caption in Spanish which roughly translates as, “Singer, actress, and activist, #DemiLovato is a figure who once again touches our hearts by telling us about her personal growth, the price of success, happiness, and the message she wants to give the world.”

Check it out Below:



