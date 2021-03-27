Can't connect right now! retry
Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS

BTS member Suga recently sat down to give fans the inside scoop into his bond with other BTS band members and the secret that keeps them all so tight knit.

The singer wore his heart on his sleeve during an appearance on tvN‘s You Quiz On The Block.

Suga explained the secret to their success by admitting that while “everyone being different from one another, that’s how the team creates the synergy.”

He went on to say, “At first, I couldn’t imagine a worst match. Until the early debut days because when you have seven guys in the room, you must have an argument.”

“We argued over little matters but as time passed we’re like brothers now. The juniors ask me time to time, ‘how can you be so close?’ And I tell them ‘you gotta have a lot of arguments.’ It’s okay if you make up afterward.”

“But normally people don’t make up. They stay that way and that’s what creates the issues. We made up on the day we had an argument. We have a rule that we must make up within 24 hours.”

