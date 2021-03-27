Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 27 2021
Meghan Markle's half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Meghan Markle’s half-sister is at the end of her rope with the former Duchess of Sussex and believes the duo is living in a ‘fantasyland’ of their own design.

The author got candid about the impact of Harry and Meghan’s decision on their children and explained to New Zealand journalist Heather Du Plessis-Allan, “Honestly, I don't think that's realistic, especially when you're dealing with a narcissist who is not capable of empathy, remorse or shame.”

During her time on the Newstalk ZB Radio Show she also touched upon the broken bond between Meghan and her father and claimed, “If she did apologize, it probably wouldn't be sincere, but it would be great if she could give him that. Even if it wasn't sincere, just so that he gets some feeling of love, even if it's not real. At his age, I would just like him to feel a moment of happiness and reciprocation."

Samantha concluded by saying, "I would suggest for the benefit of all them, especially the children, that they get counseling. Harry is in no position to work for a company that deals with misinformation or mental health issues until he himself is made whole, and until they get a grip on what the truth is.”

