Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's 'fairytale' romance wins family over

Khloe Kardashian gives shout out to Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship is thriving despite constant speculations and, even her sister, Khloe Kardashian wants what they have.

The 28-year-old makeup mogul and the Dune star, 29, have been together for almost two years but they prefer keeping their relationship away from the public eye, thus avoiding to talk about it in their respective interviews.

Kylie maintains the same attitude in her family reality show, The Kardashians, only ever mentioning her beau in subtle references.

However, it wasn’t the reality star herself, but her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who gushed about the couple’s relationship on the latest episode of the show, on November 27.

When asked which of her four sisters Khloe would like to swap bodies with, the socialite responded with Kylie’s name. “Because, hello, it’s Kylie Jenner."

Counting down the perks of being her youngest sister, Khloe said, "We have cool friends, we have fun animals, we live in a fairytale. We’re not dating basketball players —we’re going to the games courtside, baby."

The basketball players reference was a joke about the media personality’s own love life as she has been linked with two athletes, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. While Kylie is often spotted in the audience watching the games with Timothee for their date nights.