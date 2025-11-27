Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston secretly binged THIS show

Brad Pitt once quietly revealed himself as a devoted fan of The Osbournes, a moment Jack Osbourne still remembers vividly.

While speaking on the latest season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Jack recounted how Pitt approached him backstage at the Emmys during the height of the MTV series’ popularity.

Jack said he was in the green room when Pitt—then 61—walked in and headed straight toward him. As Jack tells it, the actor greeted him and said, "I absolutely love your show."

According to Jack, Pitt also explained that he and Jennifer Aniston regularly watched episodes before they even aired. Pitt told him, "Jennifer and I got our agents to get us copies of it. We watch it every night in bed."

Jack remembered responding, "Awesome. Thank you, Brad Pitt," and admitted to his castmates that the encounter ranked as the “most holy s--- moment” of his life.

This wasn’t the first time Jack had shared the story. In a 2003 interview with The Guardian, he recalled the same encounter and how surreal it felt to have such a major star approach him.

"The most surreal was when Brad Pitt came up and said he was a huge fan," Jack told the outlet. "I was like, 'Of what? What did I do?'"

The Osbournes, which followed Jack, his parents Ozzy and Sharon, and sister Kelly through their chaotic Beverly Hills home life, debuted in 2002 and ran for four seasons, ending in 2005.

The series’ reach was massive—and, as Jack’s memory shows, even Hollywood’s A-list couldn’t resist it.