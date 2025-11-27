 
Trisha Yearwood set to headline highly anticipated Holiday special

‘Christmas in Nashville’ unveils its line up and host for the two-hour telecast

November 27, 2025

Trisha Yearwood, the three-time Grammy Winner, is slated to host a country music special.

The highly-anticipated yearly special, Christmas in Nashville, which is hosted by a renowned celebrity, has unveiled its line up along with the host for this year. 

The two-hour telecast will feature performances of holiday classics from Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, Ne-Yo, the War and Treaty and Trace Adkins.

Notably, the show was filmed in front of a live audience at Nashville’s Category 10.

The hosting stint comes after Yearwood dropped her 16th studio album, The Mirror, in July. 

"I've made an incredible career of singing other people's songs," she said at the time of album release. "It just feels like when you write them yourself, there's another layer and it's that you have to be a certain kind of vulnerable to do that."

The NBC’s Holiday programme includes Thanksgiving Parade, Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular and Saturday Night Live

The Christmas in Nashville will air on December 3, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC and will be available for streaming on Peacock starting on December 4, 2025.

