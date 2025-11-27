Paul Mescal reveals how 'Hamnet' shaped perspective of his life

Paul Mescal portrays William Shakespeare in 'Hamnet'

Paul Mescal has made a heartwarming confession involving how his new film became an inspiration for him.

The Gladiator II actor plays William Shakespeare in the family drama movie Hamnet.

The film is based on Shakespeare’s only son Hamnet, who died at the age of 11. It follows the relationship between the globally acclaimed playwright and his wife Agnes and how they with the tragic death of their only child.

Paul confessed that working on this film has shaped his view of the world around him.

He figured out that one can’t be a better version of themselves until and unless they have great support from their surrounding people.

"If the film’s taught me anything, and it’s taught me many things, it’s that you can’t be a great version of yourself without the immense support from the people around you”, added the Foe actor.

He explained E! News, "As a society, we’ve become individualized and need to carve out our own path. And actually, it’s a hell of a lot more enjoyable and more exciting to do that in contact with people with a real desire to love and be loved."

Directed by Chloe Zhao, Hamnet features Mescal along with Joe Alwyn, Jessie Buckley, Noah Jupe and Jacobi Jupe.