 
Geo News

Miss Universe owner hit by major blow after sinister truth revealed

Miss Universe sparks new controversy after Miss Jamaica stage fall

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Miss Universe sparks new controversy after Miss Jamaica stage fall
Miss Universe sparks new controversy after Miss Jamaica stage fall

Raul Rocha, the owner behind Miss Universe organisation, is expected to be sent behind the bars on account of serious trafficking charges.

The Mexican president of the show is accused to be a leader of a mafia group smuggling fuel, and other items through boats to and from Mexico.

The law enforcement authorities requested an arrest warrant for Rocha back in August, and as per recent report from Reforma, Rocha has appealed for a plea bargain to minimise legal prosecution.

The legal blow is the latest controversy to hit Miss Universe 2025 season, after the Jamaican representative suffered an alarming injury by stage fall, and claims of fraudulent judgement at the finale.

After Miss Mexico was crowned as Miss Universe, former judge Omar Harfouch claimed that she is a “fake” winner whose victory was a business deal between the organisers and her influential family.

As for Miss Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, the organisation released an official statement, shutting down speculations against their careless treatment of contestants, and updated that they have been focusing closely on her recovery and “We are grateful that she is now close to being close to being released from the hospital."

More From Entertainment

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds 'taking break' from Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds 'taking break' from Justin Baldoni drama
Katy Perry Montecito estate trial takes final turn after $5M claim
Katy Perry Montecito estate trial takes final turn after $5M claim
'Titanic' director turned down 'Wicked' for one major reason
'Titanic' director turned down 'Wicked' for one major reason
50 Cent wraps up legal drama ahead of Diddy documentary release
50 Cent wraps up legal drama ahead of Diddy documentary release
‘Stranger Things' fans face setback ahead of finale premiere
‘Stranger Things' fans face setback ahead of finale premiere
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: new shakeup in plans after venue reveal
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: new shakeup in plans after venue reveal
‘Pride And Prejudice' star reveals shocking reason behind father's death
‘Pride And Prejudice' star reveals shocking reason behind father's death
Eminem fights back against ‘Real Housewives' stars in explosive legal battle
Eminem fights back against ‘Real Housewives' stars in explosive legal battle
Elizabeth Olsen gets real about life, fear and growing older
Elizabeth Olsen gets real about life, fear and growing older