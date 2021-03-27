Can't connect right now! retry
Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton aka Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is the wife of Prince William who is the second in line to the British throne.  

Middleton met Princess Diana's son while they were students in residence at St Salvator's Hall at the University of St Andrews.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2003 after Kate Middleton caught William's eye at a charity fashion show at the university in 2002 when she appeared on the stage wearing a see-through lace dress.

 The couple got married in Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. Kate has evolved into a fashion icon since her marriage into the royal family.  Here's a collection of some rare pictures of Kate Middleton when she looked not-so-regal.






