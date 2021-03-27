Girlfriend of Prince Charles's stepson dies

Tom Parker Bowles, the stepson of Prince Charles, is mourning the death of his girlfriend who died at the age of 42.

According to reports in the British media, Alice Procope, a journalist, died of cancer on last week.

The Daily Mail reported that Alice, known as Alice Horton died "peacefully" at home on March 17.

It said Tom, the son of Camilla, has been left devastated by the tragic loss of his girlfriend whose cancer was diagnosed in August last year.

"Partly because of Covid, Alice's cancer diagnosis didn't come until last August by when it was too late," a report quoted a source as saying.

The Duke of Cornwell and his wife have not issued any public statement on the death of Tom's girlfriend.