Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Girlfriend of Prince Charles's stepson dies

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Tom Parker Bowles, the stepson of Prince Charles, is mourning the death of his girlfriend who died at the age of 42.

According to reports in the British media, Alice Procope, a journalist, died of cancer on last week.

The Daily Mail reported that Alice, known as Alice Horton died "peacefully" at home on March 17.

It said Tom, the son of Camilla, has been left devastated by the tragic loss of his girlfriend whose cancer was diagnosed in August last year.

"Partly because of Covid, Alice's cancer diagnosis didn't come until last August by when it was too late," a report quoted a source as saying.

The Duke of Cornwell and his wife have not issued any public statement on the death of Tom's girlfriend.

More From Entertainment:

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see
Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi

Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi
Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'
Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement

Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement
Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies

Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies
Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’

Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’
'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'

'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'
Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up

Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up
BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’

BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’
Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS

Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS
BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

Latest

view all