Sunday Mar 28 2021
Beyonce hit with bad luck twice this month

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

It was not a good time for American singer and actress Beyonce as three of her storage units were burgled twice this month just days after she won a record-breaking number of Grammy Awards.

Robbers made off with luxury handbags and costly dresses worth more than $1 million from Beyoncé’s storage units in Los Angeles, said Los Angeles police, according to TMZ.

The two burglaries took place within a week, said TMZ, adding, “burglars took down three storage units in the same facility, making off with handbags, kid’s toys and photos belonging to one of Beyonce’s stylists”.

The storage units were rented out by the singer’s Parkwood Entertainment production company. With investigations underway, the police have not made any arrests so far.

In January, Miley Cyrus' storage space was broken into with thieves making away with clothes, photographs and other personal items, according to the LAPD.

In 2018, a storage unit belonging to Miley Cyrus located in the San Fernando Valley was also looted.

With four awards from this year's show - 63rd Grammy Awards Show, the number of her awards stands at an impressive 28. This makes her the most-awarded woman in Grammy history.

The singer celebrated the great win with her husband Jay-Z. She rocked a stunning metallic gown as the iconic duo turned up at an after-party in Beverly Hills.

When the happy pair arrived at home, they showed their eldest daughter Blue Ivy expressing joy using one of the awards as a sippy cup.


