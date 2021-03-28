Can't connect right now! retry
Did you know: Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar not just through Saif Ali Khan but also her mother

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan’s family’s film background extends way beyond her parents’ high stature in the industry.

According to reports, the Kedernath actor is related to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar not just through her father Saif Ali Khan’s side but also from her mother Amrita Singh’s side.

Per Hindustan Times, Amrita—born to Muslim mother Rukhsana Sultan and Punjabi Jat Singh father Shivinder Singh Virk—was the grandniece of a 1940s superstar Begum Para.

HT citing a leading daily claims that Begum Para had married Dilip Kumar’s brother Nasir Khan.

On the other hand, from her father’s side, the Simmba star is related to Bollywood royalty’s Tagore family through her grandmother Sharmila Tagore whose mother Katika Tagore was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore’s brother, Dwijendranath.

That is not all. Sara is also related to late writer Khushwant Singh, according to India Today’s report that claims that Amrita’s paternal grandmother Mohinder Kaur was Khushwant’s sister. 

