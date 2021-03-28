Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh, Balochistan to face severe heat today: Met department

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

  • PMD on Sunday has warned against extreme heat in parts of Balochistan and Sindh.
  • The heatwave is expected in Karachi after March 30 where the temperature may go up to 39 °C in the coming days.
  • Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday warned certain parts of Sindh and Balochistan will experience severe heat, Geo News reported.

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is expected to begin in Karachi after March 30, where the temperature may go up to 39 °C.

Met officials said since the western system is no more in the country, the direction of winds will change for Karachi and in its place, dry and hot winds will blow from the northwest.

Moreover, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today.


