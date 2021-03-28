John Legend and Chrissy Teigen starring in Netflix’s ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting ready for another project, as Teigen shared a clip earlier

The highly-adored couple of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are coming to Netflix soon in a new movie!

The power couple is starring together in an animated flick which is getting dropped in April, titled The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, as per Deadline.

Dropping on Netflix on April 30, the film also features Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman and Danny McBride.

Per the report, the synopsis of the film is as follows: "While driving to campus, she and her family come across a tech uprising, which leaves them to figure out how to save the world."

Moreover, the love birds are getting ready for another project, as Teigen shared a clip earlier from an unspecified TV project on Twitter, and wrote: "just for comparison, john got to be the king of music."