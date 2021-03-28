Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 28 2021
Meghan Markle's dad Thomas wants to sue her friends who leaked her letter

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, is back in the news after his recent shocking claims. 

Addressing the fiasco caused by the infamous letter written to him by the Duchess of Sussex, Marke, 79, told Sunday People that he trying to file a lawsuit against his daughter’s friends who revealed details of the note to him.

“I’m trying to get the names and I’ll take legal action,” he said.

“There were lies told about me, it’s defamation. The magazine might be liable too and the people who gave the information – but nobody seems to want to give up their names,” he continued.

The news comes a month after Meghan won her High Court claim in February against a British tabloid that published excerpts of her private letter to her father. 

