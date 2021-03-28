Shilpa Shetty touches on the secret to perfect work-life balance

Shilpa Shetty spills the beans on her secrets to maintaining the flow as a working mom-of-two.

The Bollywood star got candid over it all during her interview with the Hindustan Times.

She was quoted saying, "There are particular times when nobody can talk to me and that time I am a totally dedicated mother.”

“When I am on the sets I am totally professional and I forget that I have a house and family. I make sure that wherever I am whether it's my home or sets at that time I do justice to it. I feel it is very important to love in that moment and to enjoy."



But ‘mom-guilt’ is never far off, "I want my children to see that their mother goes to work and she will return. When I am at home I am totally theirs. When they grow up they should have value for work, money and parents who are working so hard. Otherwise the mothers who are at home they work so hard but they are never valued and it is such a thankless job. But I feel my kids will value me in the long run. I feel no woman should live in guilt."