Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty touches on the secret to perfect work-life balance

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Shilpa Shetty touches on the secret to perfect work-life balance

Shilpa Shetty spills the beans on her secrets to maintaining the flow as a working mom-of-two.

The Bollywood star got candid over it all during her interview with the Hindustan Times.

She was quoted saying, "There are particular times when nobody can talk to me and that time I am a totally dedicated mother.”

“When I am on the sets I am totally professional and I forget that I have a house and family. I make sure that wherever I am whether it's my home or sets at that time I do justice to it. I feel it is very important to love in that moment and to enjoy."

But ‘mom-guilt’ is never far off, "I want my children to see that their mother goes to work and she will return. When I am at home I am totally theirs. When they grow up they should have value for work, money and parents who are working so hard. Otherwise the mothers who are at home they work so hard but they are never valued and it is such a thankless job. But I feel my kids will value me in the long run. I feel no woman should live in guilt."

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo
Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi attend Strings concert in throwback video

Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi attend Strings concert in throwback video
Atif Aslam pens touching note for his 'queen' on wedding anniversary

Atif Aslam pens touching note for his 'queen' on wedding anniversary
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s video enjoying quality time with daughter goes viral

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s video enjoying quality time with daughter goes viral
Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal says she is experiencing most beautiful phase of her life

Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal says she is experiencing most beautiful phase of her life
Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies
Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin

Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin
Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut

Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut
Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor
Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, video goes viral

Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, video goes viral

Latest

view all