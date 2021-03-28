Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan stands behind Sharon Osbourne after CBS fiasco

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Piers Morgan recently came to Sharon Osbourne’s defense in a written statement following her CBS fallout.

Piers Morgan flocked to Sharon Osbourne’s defense in a column piece for The Mail on Sunday and admitted, “What’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms. Markle.”

In the end “It’s about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that’s everyone’s right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it.”

For those unaware, shortly before her exit from The Talk Friday, Osbourne touched upon Morgan’s ‘honest’ review about Meghan Markle and admitted, “I feel like I’m about to be put in an electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist.”

More From Entertainment:

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow
Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man
Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth

Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth
Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling

Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling
Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night

Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night
Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother

Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother
Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

Latest

view all