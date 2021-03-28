Piers Morgan stands behind Sharon Osbourne after CBS fiasco

Piers Morgan recently came to Sharon Osbourne’s defense in a written statement following her CBS fallout.



Piers Morgan flocked to Sharon Osbourne’s defense in a column piece for The Mail on Sunday and admitted, “What’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms. Markle.”

In the end “It’s about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that’s everyone’s right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it.”

For those unaware, shortly before her exit from The Talk Friday, Osbourne touched upon Morgan’s ‘honest’ review about Meghan Markle and admitted, “I feel like I’m about to be put in an electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist.”