Monday Mar 29 2021
Web Desk

Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling

Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Katie Price, who has been leading the fight against online trolling with her Harvey's Law petition, was herself cruelly trolled over her latest video.

The mother-of five was trolled over her latest video - but fans were quick to defend the former glamour model.

Katie, who has been leading the fight against online trolling with her Harvey's Law petition, looked super glam as she appeared inn the video with stunning skin, plump lips and luscious lashes. But fans were more concerned with what Katie might have done to her teeth.

And someone else said: "2 days until u remove all the filters and show how old I really look? I have seen u in RL u don’t look like this at all lol" with a cry-laughing emoji.

But others defended Katie, with one writing: "Beautiful lady, sod what anyone else thinks. You go girl!"

And another added: "Why do people come on here to be nasty, has everyone forgot #BeNice?"

Another fan penned: "Can’t wait looking beautiful as always x" with a heart emoji.

Katie Price admitted on Steph’s Packed Lunch that she and her daughters Princess and Bunny both love experimenting with filters.

