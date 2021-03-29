Can't connect right now! retry
Abhishek Bachchan spills his secrets to dealing with trolls on social media

B-Town hero Abhishek Bachchan is known far and wide for the witty and tactful ways with which he shuts down trolls coming forth to attack him. 

Speaking about the social media trolls he faces and how he deals with them, the actor told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that he has developed a thick skin.

"I have a very thick hide. My skin is a lot thicker than I thought it was. It's equally important to have a thick skin and know how to deal with negativity, but also you have to be sensitive enough to understand where it's coming from, why it's coming, and try to rectify it,” he shared.

"In life, you should have a sense of humour. We tend to take ourselves a bit too seriously. Life is serious enough as it is, learn to laugh at yourself,” he went on to say.

He further revealed how he manages to clap back at trolls: "That's my sense of humour. My thing is that it is fair game. If you're going to take potshots at me I have every right to take a potshot back at you. I don't take it too seriously.”

“Somebody cracks a good joke at my expense, and I think it's genuinely funny and they're not trying to be nasty, I applaud that. I think it's great. We should learn to laugh at ourselves,” he added. 

