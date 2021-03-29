Can't connect right now! retry
Ananya Panday reveals how naysayers helped her in her journey toward self-love

B-Town starlet Ananya Panday has faced her fair share of naysayers despite having entered the industry not too long ago. 

Chatting with Hindustan Times, the Student of the Year 2 star revealed that despite the online abuse and the body-shaming being part of her experience of emerging as an actor, she still wouldn’t let go of any of those experiences.

“Getting comfortable with one’s body is a process. It doesn’t happen in one week. It is a long journey, and that is what I have realised with my experiences,” she said.

"I am learning to love myself a little more every day,” she added.

The actor further gave away her secret of how she learnt to develop this state of mind, saying: “I have learnt a lot along the way. I wouldn’t be the person that I am today if I didn’t have those experiences. I am grateful. I wouldn’t want it in any other way.” 

