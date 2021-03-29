Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Mar 29 2021
Kangana Ranaut says she went from being 'unwanted' to being 'much needed'

Kangana Ranaut says she went from being ‘unwanted’ to being ‘much needed’

B-Town's fierce and outspoken actor Kangana Ranuat said she realised how she was "much needed" for the world after her National Film Award win last week.

Following the praise she received from filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, the Queen star revealed how she went from being an unwanted girl to working with the best of the best.

The director wrote on Twitter: "I think @KanganaTeam must get an award only for her relentless energy, working non-stop, doing amazing films after films, during the toughest Covid period. Imagine from Jayalalita to action to Air Force... a kind of life to die for. A lot of young actors must learn from her."

Reacting to that, the Manikarnika star wrote: "I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians. I love my work, not for money, not for fame. When best of the world look at me and say ‘only you can do it’ I know I may have been unwanted but I was needed. Much needed (red heart).”

