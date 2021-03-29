Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi with Nick Jonas in London

Can't connect right now! retry
India star Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with husband US singer Nick Jonas and his parents in London.

The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and teased fans with her stunning photos with Nick Jonas and his parents Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas.

Priyanka shared the dazzling pictures from the celebration and revealed the Holi is one of her favourite festivals.

She wrote “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone.”

Nick Jonas, who arrived in London with his family recently, also took to Instagram and shared the same pictures and wrote “Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi.”


