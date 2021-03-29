Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal demise: Prince Charles in crisis after Meghan and Harry wreak havoc

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Prince Charles' popularity has plummeted the most, in comparison to any other senior royal

Prince Charles is reeling with the repercussions of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

According to a recent survey, Charles' popularity has plummeted the most, in comparison to any other senior royal after the debacle that went down. 

His popularity ratings fell from 57 per cent to 49 per cent almost overnight, the study suggests. 

As shared by royal expert Victoria Arbiter, "Disappointing as it is, he likely won't be surprised.

"After enduring a global battering due to the latest installment of The Crown, he's since been blamed for Harry and Meghan's royal demise.

"And in an era driven by youth and glamour he appears to hold little appeal for a generation of youngsters who've let social media inform their view.

"While much of the criticism he cops is misguided at best, still he keeps trucking determined to use his platform for good," she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor’s' skills in jaw dropping transformation

Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor’s' skills in jaw dropping transformation
Australia calls for monarchy abolishment amid royal Meghan, Harry row

Australia calls for monarchy abolishment amid royal Meghan, Harry row
Prince Charles’s time on the throne to end sooner than expected

Prince Charles’s time on the throne to end sooner than expected

Piers Morgan endorses Prince Harry as King of England: 'Modern and different'

Piers Morgan endorses Prince Harry as King of England: 'Modern and different'
Prince Harry, Meghan stayed silent on Prince Andrew out of respect for Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan stayed silent on Prince Andrew out of respect for Eugenie

Gwen Stefani describes what it is like to age in Hollywood

Gwen Stefani describes what it is like to age in Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne takes CBS to court over 'forced exit' damages

Sharon Osbourne takes CBS to court over 'forced exit' damages
Prince Harry termed 'resentful, bitter' after new job offer

Prince Harry termed 'resentful, bitter' after new job offer

Nike addresses Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ rumors

Nike addresses Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ rumors
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dishes over internal bleeding incident

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dishes over internal bleeding incident
Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci react after Prince William defeats them for new title

Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci react after Prince William defeats them for new title
Kate Middleton brutally attacked by Meghan's fans: 'So self-absorbed it's painful!'

Kate Middleton brutally attacked by Meghan's fans: 'So self-absorbed it's painful!'

Latest

view all