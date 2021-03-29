Royal demise: Prince Charles in crisis after Meghan and Harry wreak havoc

Prince Charles' popularity has plummeted the most, in comparison to any other senior royal

Prince Charles is reeling with the repercussions of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.



According to a recent survey, Charles' popularity has plummeted the most, in comparison to any other senior royal after the debacle that went down.

His popularity ratings fell from 57 per cent to 49 per cent almost overnight, the study suggests.



As shared by royal expert Victoria Arbiter, "Disappointing as it is, he likely won't be surprised.

"After enduring a global battering due to the latest installment of The Crown, he's since been blamed for Harry and Meghan's royal demise.

"And in an era driven by youth and glamour he appears to hold little appeal for a generation of youngsters who've let social media inform their view.

"While much of the criticism he cops is misguided at best, still he keeps trucking determined to use his platform for good," she concluded.