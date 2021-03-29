Prince Philip’s advice on Harry, Meghan drama: ‘Everyone needs to stop sniping’

The British royal family did everything in its power to protect Prince Philip from the controversy hovering over Buckingham Palace following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.



It has now been claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh might want to “bash some heads together” over the bombshell chat of the couple across the pond.

During a chat on True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat podcast, royal editor of Daily Mirror Russell Myers said: “[Prince Philip] probably wanted to bash some heads together I would imagine. He is not one for any nonsense.”

"I'm sure his advice would be ‘everyone needs to settle down and stop sniping at each other’,” he said.

Last month, the duke spent almost a month hospitalized as he was being treated for an infection and later underwent a heart surgery.

Philip's 28-night stay was the longest period he has ever spent in the hospital.