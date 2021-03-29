Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 29 2021
Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci react after Prince William defeats them for new title

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Dwayne quipped on Twitter that comedian Larry David should’ve been the winner, not Prince William

Hollywood star Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Stanley Tucci aren't too thrilled about losing the title of ‘world’s sexiest bald man’ title to Prince William.

Reacting to the news, the former wrestler quipped on Twitter that comedian Larry David should’ve been the winner.

"How in the cinnamon toast [expletive] does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!#demandingrecount," he wrote on Twitter.

Moreover, Tucci wasn’t too thrilled either as he turned to Instagram with a collage featuring Jason Statham, Bruce Willis and Sir Patrick Stewart.

"Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices,” he wrote in the caption.

Earlier on Sunday, The Sun reported that the Duke of Cambridge was named as the ‘sexiest bald man’ in the world by a Google search study that claims the word was used for the future king 17.6 million times. 

