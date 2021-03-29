Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 29 2021
Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor's' skills in jaw dropping transformation

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor’s' skills in jaw dropping transformation

American model Gigi Hadid has taken social media by storm with her jaw dropping transformation.

The star shared her before and after over on Instagram and in the caption raved about her ‘tutor’ for making it happen.

It reads, “If u asked for this u know who u are !!!! + you know all this reeeeel new business would not be possible without my tutors in the matter @erinparsonsmakeup @missstephoh && @daniellepriano defff showed up today May this be the mood for all of 2021.” (sic)

Check it out below:


