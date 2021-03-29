Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who rules over the hearts of millions, expressed her biggest desire which is melting the hearts of fans on social media.

The Parey Hut Love actress, who lives with her parents, in an interview with Mira Sethi recently said that it is her biggest desire to have a home of her own. 

“I have to build my own home as people laugh at me that Mahira Khan has not yet made her own home. I want to build my own home very soon InshaAllah”, she said emotionally.

The video clip has gone viral on social media and is melting the hearts of fans.

Several fans dropped lovely comments and prayed for Mahira to have her own home soon.

