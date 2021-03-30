Billie Eilish's brother Finneas details fear of Hollywood: ‘I want to keep her safe’

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O’Connell has finally come forward to shed light on his protective nature in regards to the 19-year-old Grammy star.

Finneas got candid about his bond with Billie in his interview with The Sunday Times and was quoted saying, "Yeah, absolutely. We have a team we really trust and our parents around, but I always think of it, because of the amount of people we meet. I’m always trying to help facilitate the safest environment for her.”

“She’s 19 now, but over the past couple of years, she was very young. And so I’ve wanted to be as protective as I can. I never wasn’t in a room with her when we wrote with other people in the first couple of years, and part of that was the feeling, ‘I want to keep this kid safe.’ Not to be overbearing, but just a witness. Make sure that nobody is being a creep."