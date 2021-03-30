Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas details fear of Hollywood: ‘I want to keep her safe’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas details fear of Hollywood: ‘I want to keep her safe’

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O’Connell has finally come forward to shed light on his protective nature in regards to the 19-year-old Grammy star.

Finneas got candid about his bond with Billie in his interview with The Sunday Times and was quoted saying, "Yeah, absolutely. We have a team we really trust and our parents around, but I always think of it, because of the amount of people we meet. I’m always trying to help facilitate the safest environment for her.”

“She’s 19 now, but over the past couple of years, she was very young. And so I’ve wanted to be as protective as I can. I never wasn’t in a room with her when we wrote with other people in the first couple of years, and part of that was the feeling, ‘I want to keep this kid safe.’ Not to be overbearing, but just a witness. Make sure that nobody is being a creep."

More From Entertainment:

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours
Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married

Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married
Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'

Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'
Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job

Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job
Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine

Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine
Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle
Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her

Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her
Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton

Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan

Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan
Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Latest

view all