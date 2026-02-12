Zayn Malik finally addresses ‘high ticket price' joke aimed at Harry Styles

Zayn Malik gives sassy response to 'high-ticket price' joke

Zayn Malik has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy sparked after his inappropriate joke that seemingly was aimed at Harry Styles.

After the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker announced his new tour "Together, Together", he faced backlash for high ticket prices.

During the same time, Malik was busy with his seven-day Las Vegas Residency.

In one of the shows, he thanked the fans for showing up at his gig and jokingly said, “Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high. Just saying!"

Fans immediately went on to connecting his comments with Harry’s ticket prices outrage.

In his recent appearance at Call her Daddy Podcast, host Alex Cooper brought up this topic.

She mentioned, "You have been all over the internet right now because you made a joke the other night on stage about people’s high-ticket prices.”

The Die for Me singer responded, "I never specified no names, you know?"

He made his response sassy as he said, "People have had high ticket prices all over the place. I could’ve been talking about anybody.”

“Take it as you want”, Zayn said casually.

Work wise, Zayn is looking forward to the release of his fifth album "KONNAKOL", which is coming out on April 17.

On the other hand, Harry is gearing up to release his fourth solo record "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" on March 6.