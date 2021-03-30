Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan showers love on Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Mahira Khan showers love on Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan can’t stop gushing over fellow showbiz stars Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir after the latter shared a loved-up photo.

Sajal turned to Instagram and posted a PDA-filled photo with husband Ahad Raza Mir, leaving fans and friends swooning.

The Alif star shared the photo from the wedding ceremony of her friend Umair Qazi with simple caption “My” followed by heart emoji.

The Parey Hut Love actress was the first to shower love on Sajal and Ahad’s dazzling photo and dropped sweet comment, saying “MashAllah” with a nazar amulet emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Showbiz:

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani celebrate three years of 'Baaghi 2'

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani celebrate three years of 'Baaghi 2'
Indian singer Diljaan dies in road accident

Indian singer Diljaan dies in road accident
Ministry of Foreign Affairs submits reply in IHC over plea filed by Veena Malik’s ex-husband

Ministry of Foreign Affairs submits reply in IHC over plea filed by Veena Malik’s ex-husband
Akshay Kumar kick-starts shooting of his next film ‘Ram Setu’

Akshay Kumar kick-starts shooting of his next film ‘Ram Setu’
Sheheryar Munawar, Humaima Malik to star together in Sakina Samo’s film

Sheheryar Munawar, Humaima Malik to star together in Sakina Samo’s film
Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic
Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch

Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch
‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan
‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey

‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey
Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi

Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi

Latest

view all