Mahira Khan showers love on Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan can’t stop gushing over fellow showbiz stars Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir after the latter shared a loved-up photo.



Sajal turned to Instagram and posted a PDA-filled photo with husband Ahad Raza Mir, leaving fans and friends swooning.

The Alif star shared the photo from the wedding ceremony of her friend Umair Qazi with simple caption “My” followed by heart emoji.

The Parey Hut Love actress was the first to shower love on Sajal and Ahad’s dazzling photo and dropped sweet comment, saying “MashAllah” with a nazar amulet emoji.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.