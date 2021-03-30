Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

George R.R. Martin signs five-year deal with HBO, exciting 'GoT' fans

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

George R.R. Martin is already working on prequel series House of the Dragon set 300 years earlier

Game of Thrones fans were ecstatic after fantasy writer George R.R. Martin inked a five-year deal with HBO on Monday.

Martin, 72, whose book series A Song of Ice and Fire became the record-breaking TV phenomenon Game of Thrones, is already working on prequel series House of the Dragon set 300 years earlier, which is expected to air next year.

Parent company WarnerMedia confirmed a "five year, overall deal" to "develop content for HBO and HBO Max," its streaming service, in a statement to AFP Monday.

The announcement did not specify what -- if any -- additional Thrones content would emerge from the deal.

But the original Game of Thrones redefined must-watch "event TV" for the streaming generation and bagged a staggering 59 Emmys, meaning further installments are all-but certain.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the deal worth "mid-eight figures" dollars could include the saga of warrior queen Nymeria who reigned a millennium before "Thrones" takes place -- provisionally entitled "10,000 Ships."

Other projects reportedly in development include seafaring spin-off 9 Voyages from the creators of popular TV historical drama Rome, and a gritty underworld tale set in Westeros capital King's Landing called Flea Bottom.

A Dunk and Egg TV series based on Martin's novellas about a knight and his squire has long been rumored, while an animated drama spanning thousands of years has also been mooted.

Outside the "Thrones" universe, WarnerMedia's statement confirmed Martin will executive produce two other HBO projects -- Who Fears Death and Roadmarks, both adaptations of fantasy novels from other authors.

With Martin also involved in the Netflix film adaptation of his early short story Sandkings, the flurry of small-screen projects has raised concern among fans still impatiently waiting for the conclusion of his A Song of Ice and Fire series.

It has been nearly a decade since the fifth installment of the seven-book series was published.

More From Entertainment:

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours
Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married

Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married
Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'

Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'
Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job

Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job
Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine

Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine
Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle
Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her

Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her
Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton

Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan

Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan
Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Latest

view all