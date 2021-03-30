Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt is a ‘natural-born athlete’, says ‘Bullet Train’ stunt coordinator

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Brad Pitt performed all of his stunt moves himself in 'Bullet Train' 

American star Brad Pitt is hale and hearty even at 57. 

The stunt coordinator for his upcoming film, Bullet Train, Greg Rementer told Vulture that the Fight Club star performed all of his stunt moves himself.

"Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting. He's like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!” he said.

"Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training," he continued.

"So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji—who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show Warrior—all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff,” added Rementer. 

More From Entertainment:

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours
Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married

Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married
Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'

Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'
Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job

Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job
Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine

Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine
Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle
Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her

Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her
Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton

Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan

Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan
Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Latest

view all