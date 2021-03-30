Brad Pitt is a ‘natural-born athlete’, says ‘Bullet Train’ stunt coordinator

Brad Pitt performed all of his stunt moves himself in 'Bullet Train'

American star Brad Pitt is hale and hearty even at 57.

The stunt coordinator for his upcoming film, Bullet Train, Greg Rementer told Vulture that the Fight Club star performed all of his stunt moves himself.

"Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting. He's like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!” he said.

"Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training," he continued.

"So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji—who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show Warrior—all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff,” added Rementer.