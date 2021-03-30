Can't connect right now! retry
Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle

Pop sensation Britney Spears has been in the limelight since quite some time owing to her conservatorship battle. 

As the Toxic singer tries to seek freedom, HollywoodLife has reported that she would prefer to spill some explosive secrets about her closely-monitored life to Oprah Winfrey.

An insider close to the Oops I Did It Again hit maker revealed to the outlet: “Oprah would be one of Britney’s first choices for an interview, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. She can’t do it right now anyways. But should the conservatorship change, she would be open to it. It’s not anywhere near the top of her mind right now. Even if she could, this is months away from happening.”

“Britney doesn’t like to do interviews. She’s afraid of saying the wrong thing. It scares her. She’s very quiet and shy and doesn’t like to do a lot of press, which is why for years you haven’t seen her do it,” the source shared.

"But, if she did decide to do an interview, it would be with a big name of someone she trusts, just like Oprah,” they added.

Britney's struggle with her conservatorship was recently highlighted after the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears was dropped.

