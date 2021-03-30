Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Kangana Ranaut takes a hit at Karan Johar for using his show to 'bully' people

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Kangana Ranaut takes a hit at Karan Johar for using his show to ‘bully’ people

B-Town sensation Kangana Ranaut is hailed as one of Bollywood's fiercest actors. 

The Tannu Weds Mannu star is calling out her detractors once again, including one of her biggest rivals, Karan Johar.

Sharing her thoughts, the actor sang praises for Indian host Simi Garewal by retweeting a tweet that read: "@Simi_Garewal is phenomenal. I don’t think any interviewer can match her level of grace. These shows nowadays have no soul honestly. Hers was authentic and enjoyable."

The Manikarnika star wrote, commenting on the tweet: Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip.”

