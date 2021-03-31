Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opt for a homebirth for their second child

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making preparations to welcome their second child at home. 

As per reports, the Duchess of Sussex is planning for a homebirth as the couple prepare to welcome their daughter into their residence in Montecito, California.

An insider broke the news to Page Six: “Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans. In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.”

“But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl,” added the source.

The couple announced the news of their second child in February this year and revealed the gender and delivery time during their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. The pair said they are expecting to welcome a baby girl in summertime this year. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle bashed for stepping on Kate Middleton’s toes: ‘Wanted to be the Queen!'

Meghan Markle bashed for stepping on Kate Middleton’s toes: ‘Wanted to be the Queen!'
Regé-Jean Page bags ‘Brigerton’s’ first award at NAACP Awards

Regé-Jean Page bags ‘Brigerton’s’ first award at NAACP Awards
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment crafts new building for BTS Museum

Photos: Big Hit Entertainment crafts new building for BTS Museum
Demi Lovato sheds light on fame induced PTSD: ‘It almost killed me’

Demi Lovato sheds light on fame induced PTSD: ‘It almost killed me’
Britney Spears says controversial documentary on her left her ‘embarrassed’

Britney Spears says controversial documentary on her left her ‘embarrassed’

Princess Eugenie imitating Meghan Markle with unique baby pictures?

Princess Eugenie imitating Meghan Markle with unique baby pictures?
Meghan Markle's awkward encounter with friend leaves her fuming

Meghan Markle's awkward encounter with friend leaves her fuming

Woman armed with knife arrested after attempting to break into Drake’s estate

Woman armed with knife arrested after attempting to break into Drake’s estate

Kim Kardashian gives no importance to Kanye West's desire?

Kim Kardashian gives no importance to Kanye West's desire?
Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note to condemn murder of Pakistani driver in Washington

Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note to condemn murder of Pakistani driver in Washington
Brad Pitt lands in Brussels to grace his friend's event

Brad Pitt lands in Brussels to grace his friend's event
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has a release date at last

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has a release date at last

Latest

view all