Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Demi Lovato sheds light on fame induced PTSD: ‘It almost killed me’

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Demi Lovato sheds light on fame induced PTSD: ‘It almost killed me’

Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato sheds light on the fame induced Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) she went through since the start of her Hollywood career.

The singer got candid during their interview with The Sunday Times and was quoted saying, "At first I was, like, woah, excuse me? How is that so?”

“And the therapist explained to me the hyper-vigilancy that you maintain when you’re in public. I can hear the snap of a phone from 20 feet away; I can feel it when a camera is pointed at me, even if it’s 100 feet away. It’s that hyper-vigilancy."

"It’s very easy to have an opinion about the celebrity on the cover of a trashy magazine when you’re buying your groceries. The temptation to say, 'Well, they should have done this, they should have done that', can be irresistible. But no one will ever know until they walk a mile in someone’s shoes. When I walked a mile in those other child stars’ shoes, I was, like, I get it."

“If people are using drugs or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm that they want to die… In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations.”

She concluded by saying, “And had I gone forward with that in that moment, instead of another destructive coping mechanism, I wouldn't be here to tell my story ... I turned to those coping mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn't want to die and I didn't know what else to do."

