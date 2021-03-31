Demi Lovato touches on past ‘textbook trauma reenactments’

Renowned singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently got candid about having to relive through some of her “textbook trauma reenactments” during multiple life phases.

While discussing her assaults on episode three of the Dancing With The Devil docuseries, the singer got candid and admitted, “Both times were textbook trauma reenactments and I really beat myself up for years. Which is also why I had such a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that it was a rape when it happened.”

She also added that her desire to not take things further fell on deaf ears at the time because frankly, “That didn’t matter to them” and so “they did it anyways."

"I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him. Here is the thing I was part of that Disney crowd that publically said they were waiting till marriage. I didn’t have the romantic first time with anybody. There was not it for me and that [expletive].”



“Then I had to see that person all the time and so I stopped eating and coped in other ways cutting, throwing up whatever. My bulimia got so bad I started throwing up blood for the first time ever.”

Before concluding she added, “I’m coming forward about what happened to me is because everyone who [this has] happens to should absolutely speak their voice if they can and feel comfortable doing so.”