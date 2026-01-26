Kristen Stewart plans to 'move out' of the USA due to President Donald Trump

Kristen Stewart explains reason of making this big decision

Twilight famed Kristen Stewart has opened about her plan to relocate to Europe.

The 35-year-old, who recently made her directorial debut with film The Chronology of Water, revealed that President Donald Trump is the reason she has decided to move out of the United Stated of America.

Kristen feels extremely disappointed over the unfair tariffs implicated on movies by Trump.

She recently shifted her career towards direction and with her first experience, Stewart felt she "can’t work freely in America". Hence, she has planned to pursue her passion of direction in Europe.

"Reality is breaking completely under Trump," she said In an interview with The Times, while adding, "But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in."

Kristen opened that she wants to work freely and she wouldn’t give up.

"I can’t work freely there. But I don’t want to give up completely. I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people”, said the American actress.

Stewart’s directorial debut film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It features Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Jim Belushi and Kim Gordon.