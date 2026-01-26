Spice Girl Mel C shows subtle support to Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn

Brooklyn, 26, has accused his parents Victoria and David Beckham of toxic behaviour

Sporty Spice and Posh Spice don’t always see eye to eye when it comes to parenting.

Melanie Jayne ‘Mel C’ Chisholm is weighing in on famous parenting as her former bandmate Victoria Beckham faces a massive family fallout . Speaking to The Sunday Times in an interview published January 24, the pop star explained why she is “so relieved” that her 16-year-old daughter, Scarlett, didn’t grow up in the spotlight — a mutual deliberate choice.

“It’s so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who’s had success,” Mel C noted. “The thing is, with Scarlett, she’s not in the public eye. I made that conscious decision when she was a baby,” she added.

Though she didn’t mention Victoria by name, Mel C acknowledged that some of her fellow famous parents did not make the same choice.

“Obviously I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgement at all,” she clarified, before explaining her own reasoning: “But for me, probably because of my experiences with fame, I didn’t feel comfortable making that decision for her.”

The comments come as Victoria faces ongoing tension with her and David Beckham’s eldest child, Brooklyn. The 26-year-old recently posted a scathing statement accusing his parents of toxic behaviour, including that they “controlled narratives in the press about our family,” sought the trademark to his name, and even sabotaged his marriage with Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn further made it clear that he has no interest in reconciling.