Matty Healy 'saved the day' with unexpected gesture for fan

By
Nimra Saeed
January 26, 2026

Matty Healy went viral on social media on a random day, not because of a new The 1975 album, or his infamous relationship with Taylor Swift, but rather a wholesome gesture for a fan.

The 36-year-old singer made headlines when a fan shared a social media post, thanking The 1975 frontman for helping her out when she was stranded on the road because her car had “died” in the middle of the road.

The fan, Sydney Cutler, shared that the About You hitmaker appeared to be out and about at the time, and offered to help her with her car.

Healy reportedly fixed Cutler’s car and then followed her home to make sure she reached safely without the car breaking down again.

The gesture filled social media with appreciation for the Somebody Else singer, and fans left sweet comments, while also joking about the indie rock star being on “side quests.”

One X user wrote, “waking up to mechanic matty healy saving the day wow what a time we live in,” while another added, “is he ever gonna stop this side quests cycle and just lock in for one time.”

A third chimed in, “that's such a green flag,” and “imagine your car dies and matty healy is the plot twist that fixes everything. the concept,” wrote another.

The 1975 fans have been waiting for new music since Healy hinted at two albums in the works during a show back in December.

The upcoming record, whether one or two, would be the band’s first since Being Funny In A Foreign Language three years ago.

