Kylie Jenner sparks backlash after sharing her ‘new favourite snack’

Kylie Jenner is now under fire after sharing a video that promoted a Korean cutting jelly, with many people saying that the post sends a harmful message about food and eating.

The beauty mogul recently uploaded a TikTok where she tried Foodology’s Cutting Jelly, a product which is made in South Korea that is sold as a snack which is linked to body and weight management.

In the clip, Kylie held four packets of the jelly and called them her “new favourite snack”.

The mother of two told her fans, “This is not a typical jelly. It’s a cutting jelly for digestion, debloating.”

She later added, “My goal is to snack less for the new year,” before eating that jelly and showing her outfit during a fitting.

The video, however, sparked massive buzz in no time on Reddit, where users questioned why celebrities promote such products which are connected to appetite control.

One commenter penned, “It’s so irresponsible for celebrities to advertise supplements and laxatives. There are so many impressionable kids and teens who will take this as gospel, and it may actually cause them serious harm.”

Others called the promotion embarrassing and warned that it could fuel unhealthy beauty standards.

Some, moreover, also reminded viewers that bloating and changes in digestion are normal.