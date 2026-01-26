Elton John latest move post surgery shocks fans

Elton John has never been one to shy away from bold fashion statements, but his latest accessory may be his most surprising yet.

The 78-year-old music icon revealed that he transformed his own kneecaps into a priceless necklace.

Speaking in a documentary about how gold has shaped his life, John explained that he asked his surgeon if he could keep the bones after surgery.

Startled but obliging, the surgeon handed them over.

John enlisted jewellery designer Theo Fennell to craft something extraordinary.

Fennell described the process.

The bones were baked, dried, treated with acetate and polished until they resembled ancient artefacts.

The final piece which was framed in gold was worn by John at the premiere of his biopic Never Too Late in October 2024.

Holding up the necklace John quipped, “That’s my right patella. My surgeon said I had the worst knees he’s ever operated on… It looks a bit like an old artefact from Egypt.”

The back of the necklace is engraved with a Latin phrase meaning, I will no longer bow to any man which is a cheeky nod to the missing kneecaps.

John has faced numerous health challenges over the years including prostate cancer, Type 2 diabetes and a rare infection that nearly claimed his life.

He has previously joked about the many body parts he’s lost to surgery.

“I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate. I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here,” he quipped.

For John the necklace is more than just jewellery.

Fennell put it, “I just thought it would be more fun to have a necklace that reflected the thing at the end of it.”