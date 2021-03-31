Can't connect right now! retry
Here's what PM Imran Khan looked like when he was 2 years old

Two-year-old Prime Minister Imran Khan with his father, sister. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ImranKhan.pti

If you ever wondered how Prime Minister Imran Khan looked when he was two years old, wonder no more.

Read more: PM Imran Khan shares rare photo from 1984 on Instagram

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the prime minister took to the app and shared a picture in which he can be seen with his father and sister.

"With my father and sister when I was probably two years old," wrote PM Imran Khan on Instagram.

Read more: PM Imran Khan's rare photo with parents, sisters when he was three years old

The prime minister often engages with his fans and followers through his Instagram profile.

PM Imran Khan frequently shares pictures that were either never seen before or were scarcely seen, from his personal life, on Instagram.

