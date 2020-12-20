See what PM Imran Khan looked like when he was three years old

Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) pictured at three years old. — Photo courtesy Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday released a new photo in his "Old Time Photos" series on Instagram.

The monochrome photo dates back to when the premier was three years old — perhaps the youngest anyone has ever seen him.

He can be seen perched upon a small round wooden table, posing for a family photograph alongside his parents and two sisters.

"With my parents and sisters when I was three years old," reads the caption.

The prime minister has previously also shared photos of his parents and his mother pictured with his grandmother.

His Instagram account, particularly on Sunday, treats his followers to photographs from his early days.







