Kanika Kapoor looks back at the public outrage over her COVID-19 diagnosis

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor became one of the first few celebrities in India last year to contract coronavirus when the pandemic had just begun.

Kapoor’s diagnosis led to public outrage as she was spotted attending multiple crowded gatherings right after she travelled from England, instead of quarantining and practicing social distancing.

The musician is finally looking back at the controversy that erupted after a year.

In an interview, Kapoor said: "It was a tough time. It was more shocking than anything else, to see people just say anything without knowing the reality of the situation. It was really sad to see that people wanted to be so mean, despite knowing someone is so unwell. I (really) think it was quite bad and mean."

Kapoor also talked about how the global pandemic affected the livelihoods of many: "It was very tough because there was no daily income, and that's what an artiste depends on. It made us think about the fact that all of the rights of our music are with a music company. I think it is high time that musicians start owning some of their publishing.”