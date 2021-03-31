Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite films of Aamir Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite Aamir Khan’s films

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has disclosed the names of his favourite films of fellow actor Aamir Khan.



Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Raakh, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dangal, Lagaan and 3 Idiots are his favourite Aamir Khan’s movies.

This he said during #AskSRK on Twitter.

About Salman Khan he said “As always bhai toh bhai hi hai!”

When asked by a fan about his glimpse on his birthday at Mumbai house Mannat balcony. Shah Rukh Khan said “Hope the virus is contained and we are all back to normalcy. I miss you all on my birthday.”

At the end of the session, Khan thanked fans for their time and urged them to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

He tweeted, “Now I should go otherwise it will seem I am not interested in doing nothing. Thk u all for ur time & patience and also don’t get disappointed for no reply. It’s a bit selfish on my part but I do this for me, and have to say I had loads of fun. Love you all and stay safe please!”.



