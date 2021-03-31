Lil Nas X acknowledges Montero music video similarity to FKA twigs’ Cellophane

Following the release of rapper Lil Nas X’s music video Montero (Call Me by Your Name), it was speculated that the visuals were very similar to FKA twigs’ Cellophane music video.

Fans had pointed out that the dancing visuals were similar to the song which released in April in 2019 and the director of the latter video took to Twitter to agree saying that his work was clearly "copied".

The Old Town Road hit maker then took to Instagram to admit to his shortcoming.

"I want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang ! The 'cellophane' visual is a masterpiece. I was not aware that the visual would serve as a major inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video," he wrote.

"I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as I was not aware they were so close. was only excited for the video to come out. I understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. You deserve so much more love and praise."

Twigs in turn took to her Instagram handle to thank the Holiday singer for acknowledging the honest mistake.

"Thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video!" she wrote.

"I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. Legend status."